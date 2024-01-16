Man accused of stabbing guest at early morning party in Slippery Rock

Man accused of stabbing party guest in Slippery Rock

Man accused of stabbing party guest in Slippery Rock

Man accused of stabbing party guest in Slippery Rock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was arrested and is facing charges for stabbing a person in the neck in Butler County.

The incident happened at the Grove Apartments, an off-campus apartment complex near Slippery Rock University.

KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

State Police say there was a party at the apartment and a guest accused Brennan Steeley of drugging him.

They say the guest confronted him and Steeley stabbed him.

State Police say that charges are being filed, but it's unclear what those charges will be.