Man accused of stabbing guest at early morning party in Slippery Rock
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was arrested and is facing charges for stabbing a person in the neck in Butler County.
The incident happened at the Grove Apartments, an off-campus apartment complex near Slippery Rock University.
State Police say there was a party at the apartment and a guest accused Brennan Steeley of drugging him.
They say the guest confronted him and Steeley stabbed him.
State Police say that charges are being filed, but it's unclear what those charges will be.
