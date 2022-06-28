Watch CBS News
Man accused of trying to lure 3 girls to Connellsville hotel for sex

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is accused of trying to meet three girls for sex at a hotel and luring them into his vehicle with alcohol. 

According to the criminal complaint, 35-year-old Brandon Johnson from Charleroi created a Snapchat group chat with a 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds, sent them an explicit photo and told them he'd pay for sex. Police said the girls told him they were underage, but he convinced them to meet him in Connellsville.

Police said Johnson met the girls at a McDonald's, luring them into his car with drinks and alcohol. 

He took them to a Comfort Inn, where police said he bought a room and gave the girls $310. 

Investigators said the girls were able to distract Johnson long enough to get out of the room and run away.  

In an attempt to destroy evidence, police said Johnson blocked the girls on Snapchat and deleted his account. 

He's facing several charges, including kidnapping, trafficking and attempted aggravated indecent assault. 

