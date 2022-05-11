Westmoreland County man accused of holding woman against her will and torturing her

Man accused of holding woman against her will and torturing her

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of holding a woman against her will and torturing her.

Zachary Hickman, of New Kensington, is in custody.

Police responded to a home on Westview Drive for a report of a domestic incident. They say Hickman wasn't allowed to be there, but he went anyway and beat up the woman who lives there.

Law enforcement also said that he stripped her, poured cold water over her, and made her sit in front of an open window.

Hickman also allegedly choked her whenever she tried to leave to get help. Eventually. the woman made it outside and hid in a car until the police arrived.

Investigators said they also found a suspected marijuana growing operation inside the home