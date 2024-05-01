Florida man charged with manslaughter in brother's death arrested in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Florida man charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his brother was arrested in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

The Cape Coral Police Department said in a post on Facebook that John Tolbert was arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop by Pennsylvania State Police troopers. He faces a manslaughter with a weapon charge out of Cape Coral.

Cape Coral police said in the Facebook post that officers with the department were called to a home in Northwest Cape Coral for reports of a patient in cardiac arrest on April 16. When first responders arrived at the home, they found Francis Tolbert with a "very faint pulse." He was bleeding from the back of his head from "unknown causes at that point," the police's Facebook post said. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigating officers found a shell case near the victim, leading police to believe "the victim's injuries were not from a medical event," according to the Facebook post. The medical examiner found a bullet fragment in the victim's head, and John Tolbert was named a "person of interest" in his brother's death, police said on Facebook.

He will be extradited to Florida to face charges.