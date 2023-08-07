Man accused of carjacking vehicle with 3 kids inside at Taco Bell drive-thru

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in Ohio is accused of carjacking a vehicle with three children inside.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said in a release that Mark Carlson carjacked a vehicle on Aug. 3 in Akron and ran out of gas on Arlington Road in Green. Law enforcement said he then went to a gas station and attempted to carjack another vehicle before going to the Taco Bell on Arlington Road and carjacking a vehicle in the drive-thru.

Officials said a woman driver and her three children, ages 2, 5 and 6, were inside the vehicle. Carlson allegedly forced his way into the vehicle and drove off with the children inside.

The sheriff's office said he crashed into the Taco Bell and let out the 5- and 6-year-olds before driving away with the 2-year-old in the backseat. He later drove to another gas station on Massillon Road and removed the child from the car before driving away.

Law enforcement pursued him and he was arrested after ditching the vehicle in Akron.