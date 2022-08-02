Man accused of breaking into New Stanton home and stealing child's toy

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from the nation of Azerbaijan is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Westmoreland County home and stole a child's toy.

According to the victim and state police, it was neighbors who called law enforcement to let them know that there was something strange going on at a home on Broadview Road in New Stanton. Police said neighbors saw Orxan Huseynov breaking into the home.

Later, Huseynov told police that he was with a friend on a cross-country trip to Los Angeles.

"During their travels, they were tired and decided to pull over in the New Stanton area," trooper Stephen Limani said. "For some reason, he decided to go for a walk."

Police said Huseynov, 29, stole a toy jeep from the residence.

"The only thing missing was a matchbox car that you could buy at any type of box store," Limani said.

Huseynov is free awaiting his preliminary arraignment on multiple felony charges.