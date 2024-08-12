Watch CBS News
Man accused of assaulting 3-year-old boy at Butler Farm Show

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is accused of assaulting a 3-year-old boy at the Butler Farm Show last week.

Gary Fend Jr., of Butler, is facing charges in connection with the incident from Aug. 9. 

According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to the farm show around 6 p.m. for an assault involving a juvenile. At the scene, witnesses told troopers that Fend slapped the boy in the face twice with "unreasonable force." 

The witnesses also told troopers that the man pushed the boy back into a stroller with "unreasonable force." The push was so hard that the stroller collapsed, according to the criminal complaint. 

The boy was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. Fend was charged with simple assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of children.

