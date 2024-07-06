Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant hosting 4th annual Mike Reese Memorial 5K

MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) - Today in Westmoreland County, runners will lace up their shoes, take their marks, and go on a run all for a good cause.

This will be the fourth year the Mike Reese Memorial 5K will be held in memory of the former Pennsylvania state representative who died of an apparent brain aneurysm in 2021.

Reese died just a couple of months after he won reelection in November 2020 and he was only 42 years old at the time of his death.

He served 12 years in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives, serving parts of Westmoreland and Somerset Counties.

The race in Mount Pleasant is set to begin at 10 a.m. and following the run there will be lunch and entertainment which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the race will go toward the Mike Reese Memorial Fund which provides scholarships and grants for high school athletes, travel sports teams, and youth athletic organizations.

According to the memorial fund's website, Reese was a big believer in the power of sports and what it can teach young people. This is their way of honoring that.

Now, if you're interested in being part of the run, you can still register in person and take part in it at Mammoth Park's Pavillion #1 at 9 a.m.

You can also check out everything else the Mike Reese Memorial Fund has to offer on their website at this link.