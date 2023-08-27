Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals backs down on promise to pay out $1.7 billion to those affected by opioid crisis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals is backing down on its promise to pay $1.7 billion to people impacted by the opioid crisis.
They previously agreed to pay that money over eight years but have now requested to pay a total of $250 million after filing for bankruptcy again this week.
That request still needs to be approved by the bankruptcy court.
