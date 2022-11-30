Watch CBS News
Local News

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.

KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report that the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.

Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 

First published on November 30, 2022 / 6:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.