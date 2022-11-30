Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.
KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report that the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.
Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
