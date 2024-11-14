Penguins celebrate Evgeni Malkin's 500th goal in pregame ceremony
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the Penguins may not have gotten the ending they wanted at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night, it did begin with a celebration of all things "Geno."
Earlier this year, Penguins assistant captain and 2004 second-overall pick, recorded his 500th career goal against the Buffalo Sabres.
In the third period of that October game, while cutting across the goal mouth and getting a pass from Sidney Crosby, Malkin was able to beat Sabres' goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen while falling down, giving him 500 career regular-season goals.
"It's a great story, Sid passed to me, it's amazing, I love it," Malkin said. "And again, congrats [to] myself."
On Wednesday night, Malkin was joined on the ice by his parents, Vladimir and Natalia, as well as his son Nikita for a pregame ceremony celebrating the career milestone.
Malkin was presented with a special plaque as well as a gold-plated stick.
Geno, as well as the fans, were treated to a tribute video that featured some of his more electrifying goals and congratulations from his current and former teammates. That included Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Mark Recchi, Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Whitney, and Alexander Ovechkin.
"Hey Geno, congrats on your 500th NHL goal, welcome to the club, keep it going, happy for you man," his fellow countryman Ovechkin said.
Unfortunately, the Penguins were unable to cap off the celebratory night, falling to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime.