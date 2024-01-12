Making sure you and your vehicle are prepared for the oncoming cold temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've been hearing all about how it's going to be cold this weekend - but next week it's going to be brutally cold.

That extreme cold can take a toll on your vehicle.

First and foremost, you never know when you're going to find yourself in an emergency, so being prepared is paramount.

So, let's pop the hood and get you prepared for the upcoming blast of cold weather.

One of the first things you can do is make sure that you're battery is prepared by having a good charge. According to AAA, their number one call is dead batteries.

Car batteries have a life of about three years - so, if you are unsure of how old your battery is, it's important to make sure that you check it just in case before the cold temperatures move in.

Next, keep an eye on your windshield wiper fluid levels. With salt trucks on the road, slush, snow, rain, and whatever else, keeping a clear field of vision is a must.

Now, should you find yourself broken down for whatever reason, AAA reminds motorists to make sure they have the "must haves" in their vehicle.

"You want to start with your roadside kit, I would say most people have this in their trunk," explained Tiffany Stanley from AAA. "It has your jumper cables, a warning triangle, and it's also going to have a first aid kit in it. It's very important, it can help you in an emergency situation."

She also added to make sure you have small tools and a flashlight in there along with de-icer, in case you need to get rid of any ice on your vehicle.

There's also one item you may not have expected to keep in your trunk, but it could help you if you're stuck.

"Most people don't think of [kitty litter], but it can help with the traction underneath your tires if you do get stuck," Stanley said.

Obviously, you want to have the brush, ice scraper, and even maybe a small shovel.

Of course, you should keep a hat, gloves, blanket, and warm clothing in case of a breakdown.

AAA has tips and tricks on how to make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for cold weather on their website.