PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a not-talked-about element of social media that you need to know.

As you use it, it is listening and watching, which can be detrimental to how you feel about yourself.

It is more than a little bit creepy to think about.

"Every single time you download an app, you might not even realize it, but you're agreeing to terms and conditions that let them take a peek at your user habits," says blogger and coach Giselle Ugarte.

Ugarte specializes in making social media work for you and says depending on what you've agreed to, your apps may even be listening.

"You could see that as creepy, or you could see it as convenient in that it will serve you and recommend things to you that are based upon what or who you are consuming."

But this also can come with negative consequences.

"You open up Instagram, and it doesn't make you feel good. That's on you. It's paying attention to what you are doing. And if you'd like to pour gasoline on the fire, it's gonna give you more of that."

Ugarte says to watch what you download and scroll.

"The hope would be that you are searching and spending time on things that you enjoy and inspire you," Ugarte adds.

That search also includes people you'd like to have as friends.

"That will greatly enhance your user experience. And probably brighten up your whole day."

Ask yourself: can you put your phone down for a while and be okay?

"If you can't, then that's where you should take a look at [and say], 'Huh, what is it about me or what is it about my phone or emails that I can't let go of?'"

She suggests setting screen time limits, muting or unfollowing people who make you mad or uneasy, and don't spend time watching things that make you sad or think less of yourself.

But it is admittedly hard to see in ourselves and say there's an issue.

Ugarte says that you might even ask someone close to you to access your social media use and what they see is the impact it has on you.