Making an impact: Ringgold High School football seniors honor teachers who made a difference

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) - Ahead of tonight's football game, one local school is switching gears a bit.

Ringgold High School's football team will recognize their graduating seniors as part of the annual senior night tradition, but as a part of the ceremony, each senior will honor a teacher or staff member who has made an impact on their life.

The best part is that it was all captured on video!

All 11 players walked with the jerseys that bore the names and numbers down the hallways to find the person who they said impacted them the most.

One of the teachers picked was an elementary school math teacher and they were smiling ear-to-ear the whole time.

"The principal came to the door and he said 'Can I see you in the hall for a minute?'" Recalled math teacher Susan Toth. "So, I walked out into the hall and I was focused on the principal, then I turned my head to the left and there stood Zach. I thought, 'Oh my gosh, he's here to see me!'"

Mrs. Toth said that she always felt a bond with Zach, a fourth grader at the time, since she had two boys of her own at the time.

They'd talk sports, including March Madness, and those conversations that seemed so small at the time, ended up making the biggest impact.

"He told me more than anything I made an impact because I treated him like one of my own," Mrs. Toth said.

You can watch the full video below, but make sure you've got tissues, because it's pretty emotional!