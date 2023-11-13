Major development on McKnight Road in Ross Twp. nearing completion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major development is nearing its completion in the heart of the busiest section of the North Hills on McKnight Road. It's located on what many call, "McKnightMare Road." It's a major change from what was there before.

It's called Foundmore and it finally occupies the space that had become blighted when it was left vacant long ago by Wal-Mart.

Where once Pace Warehouse and Sam's Club sat, Ross Twp. Native and owner Shawn Fox believes Foundmore is quite a contrast.

"So, we have around 270 units and 17 townhomes here. [The] total project costs were about $60 million that we invested into this site."

Prices range from $1,100 per month to $2,500 per month. Foundmore is designed to attract young professionals and young families.

"We have co-working units, a lot of people working from home. So, we give them a place to work here. We've made walking trails all around this community, and a dog park, so people can enjoy upstairs, some of the nature and some of the other things that we provided," Fox added.

Fox's RDC Development has re-shaped the land and put $1 million into water runoff and flood control. He also said it's a development that should not worry McKnight Road drivers, especially compared to what used to be there.

"That type of use is four, or five times more of the traffic volume than a residential community."

To answer traffic concerns, RDC and Ross Township agreed to make Kentzel Road, off Seibert Road, a one-way street towards Foundmore.

"So, people leaving our development will not be able to go up Kentzel Road," Fox claimed.

Fox added that Ross Twp. has approved their use of the low-end of Kentzel Road to access McKnight Road with only a right turn-out and a right turn-in.

The only issue is the access behind the Verizon store, which PennDOT has not issued a highway occupancy permit for, yet.

"So, there's a few steps to make sure things are done safely. And right now, we're still in the middle of it," said Stephanie Zolnak, assistant executive of construction for PennDOT District 11.

RDC and PennDOT are still negotiating about that second entrance, which would also be a right turn-in and right turn-out only.

"This is a secondary means of access. It's a private driveway and obviously, we'll make the improvements and that will be a part of the overall plan, but it was not required as it relates to access to our property," Fox said.

PennDOT said it's actively working with the developer on that access road and the permit. RDC has contributed almost $250,000 to improvements planned by PennDOT and Ross Twp. on Seibert Road at Kentzel Road, which the development will not even be using as an exit point.

The first tenants are expected to move in by January. Fox told KDKA that if they have to, they can open without the second entrance permit. KDKA asked PennDOT about that and has yet to get a response.