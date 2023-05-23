'Guardian angel': Mt. Lebanon mail carrier saves disabled veteran who fell into road

Disabled veteran says postal carrier saved his life when he fell into traffic

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A local disabled veteran is calling his postal carrier a hero. He says the mailman pulled him to safety from the middle of the street.

"He is my guardian angel," said Jim Brothy.

Brothy was installing lights outside his home on Mayfair Drive in Mt. Lebanon Monday morning when he fell down several concrete steps in front of his home, landing in the middle of the street.

The disabled Vietnam veteran said he couldn't move and couldn't even call for help because his cell phone flew out of his hands when he fell.

His mail carrier Eric was on his regular route when he happened upon Brothy lying in the street.

Brothy said Eric immediately parked his mail truck broadside to stop traffic flow and ran to his side. After asking a series of questions to ensure it was safe to move Brothy, Eric helped the Vietnam veteran to the sidewalk then went to his door to get his wife.

"He said he'd do it for anyone. 'I would do it for anyone, sir.' That's what he said, and then he thanked me for my service," Brothy said.

After pulling Brothy to safety, Eric continued on his daily route not knowing the impact he had on the man who calls him his "guardian angel." Brothy said he couldn't let that happen so he waited for him this morning.

"I saw him walk up the street. I ran across the street, I said, 'Hey, I don't even know your name.' He gave me his name and his route number. And I said, 'I just want to thank you, man, you're like my guardian angel and I appreciate it and we're friends for life' and we hugged."

Brothy did sustain some scratches and bruises, but thankfully he says he didn't need medical attention.