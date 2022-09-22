Watch CBS News
Magnolia Provision issues recall of beef jerky products due to listeria concerns

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Some recalls have been issued for a batch of bad beef.

Magnolia Provision Company is recalling nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky due to a listeria concern. 

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick but there have been samples that have tested positive. 

The affected products are listed below. 

  • 2-oz. packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with "EXP 8/25/23" displayed on the back of the package.
  • 8-oz. packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with "EXP 8/25/23" displayed on the back of the package.
  • 16-oz. packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with "EXP 8/25/23" displayed on the back of the package.

You can get more information on the USDA website at this link. 

First published on September 22, 2022 / 7:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

