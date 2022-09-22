Magnolia Provision issues recall of beef jerky products due to listeria concerns

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Some recalls have been issued for a batch of bad beef.

Magnolia Provision Company is recalling nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky due to a listeria concern.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick but there have been samples that have tested positive.

The affected products are listed below.

2-oz. packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with "EXP 8/25/23" displayed on the back of the package.

8-oz. packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with "EXP 8/25/23" displayed on the back of the package.

16-oz. packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with "EXP 8/25/23" displayed on the back of the package.

