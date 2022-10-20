Watch CBS News
Local News

Mad Mex in Oakland reopens after summer shutdown due to staffing shortages

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mad Mex has reopened its Oakland location after shutting down over the summer due to staffing shortages.

In May, the restaurant announced it was taking a summer break and hoped to reopen in the fall.

The restaurant did indeed reopen this week, and are now open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m from Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Opening day was a blast—let’s do it again. See you at 4pm! Current hours: Tuesday-Thursday: 4pm-11pm Friday-Saturday: 11am-11pm Sunday-Monday: CLOSED

Posted by Mad Mex Oakland on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The restaurant is closed on Sundays and Mondays. 

First published on October 20, 2022 / 2:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.