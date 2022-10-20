Mad Mex in Oakland reopens after summer shutdown due to staffing shortages
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mad Mex has reopened its Oakland location after shutting down over the summer due to staffing shortages.
In May, the restaurant announced it was taking a summer break and hoped to reopen in the fall.
The restaurant did indeed reopen this week, and are now open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m from Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The restaurant is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
