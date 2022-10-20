Mad Mex in Oakland reopens after summer shutdown due to staffing shortages

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mad Mex has reopened its Oakland location after shutting down over the summer due to staffing shortages.

In May, the restaurant announced it was taking a summer break and hoped to reopen in the fall.

The restaurant did indeed reopen this week, and are now open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m from Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Opening day was a blast—let’s do it again. See you at 4pm! Current hours: Tuesday-Thursday: 4pm-11pm Friday-Saturday: 11am-11pm Sunday-Monday: CLOSED Posted by Mad Mex Oakland on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The restaurant is closed on Sundays and Mondays.