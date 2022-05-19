Macy's, Pittsburgh Promise provide wardrobes for students entering the job market

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wednesday was a great step for Pittsburgh Promise Scholarship recipients.

They were at Ross Park Mall to get help building a wardrobe they can wear to land a dream job or internship.

Macy's provided $10,000 in gift cards for 30 students to shop for their new professional wardrobe.

Fashion designer Kiya Tomlin was also on hand to help students choose clothing that fit their individual styles and career ambitions.

"The first thing people see is what you look like and unfortunately that's what people judge right or wrong," Tomlin said. "We always want to make sure that our students reflect how amazing they are so that's what we're here to help them do."

Also part of the day was former Pittsburgh Steeler Will Allen, who served as a celebrity fashion consultant.