Machine Gun Kelly aids local veterans by donating surplus meals, concession items

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Machine Gun Kelly, the popular rapper, and musician is currently embarking on an international tour promoting his most recent album, Mainstream Sellout.

His musical endeavors brought him to Pittsburgh and PPG Paints Arena earlier this week for a highly-anticipated show.

After performing to a packed house, MGK departed Pittsburgh en route to his next show in Omaha, Nebraska on August 4. But before he left the Steel City, the rapper-turned-pop-punk-superstar helped out local veterans in need by donating some leftover food items.

HUGE thanks to @machinegunkelly & his team for coordinating to rescue the crew's surplus meals from this week's show at @PPGPaintsArena! 🙌



These extra meals + surplus concessions from @Aramark were delivered to a local veterans support program. A great team effort all around! pic.twitter.com/OwHS1sttCS — 412 Food Rescue (@412FoodRescue) August 5, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly will continue his tour through the middle of October. More information on 412 Food Rescue can be found by clicking here.