Machine Gun Kelly aids local veterans by donating surplus meals, concession items
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Machine Gun Kelly, the popular rapper, and musician is currently embarking on an international tour promoting his most recent album, Mainstream Sellout.
His musical endeavors brought him to Pittsburgh and PPG Paints Arena earlier this week for a highly-anticipated show.
After performing to a packed house, MGK departed Pittsburgh en route to his next show in Omaha, Nebraska on August 4. But before he left the Steel City, the rapper-turned-pop-punk-superstar helped out local veterans in need by donating some leftover food items.
Machine Gun Kelly will continue his tour through the middle of October. More information on 412 Food Rescue can be found by clicking here.
