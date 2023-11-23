Ma & Pop's Country Kitchen hands out free Thanksgiving meals to those in need

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey, and pie were all on the menu Thursday at Ma & Pop's Country Kitchen in Bethel Park. Most of these items can normally be purchased at this local favorite, but seeing as Thursday was Thanksgiving, all the food was free.

Erica Diethorn, the Co-Owner of Ma & Pop's, says they have been doing these free meals every year for the last five years. And she says it is a great way to give back to the community they love.

"It's for people that either have to eat alone or who can't really afford a nice meal for their family," said Diethorn. "It is pretty much open to anybody at this point."

Since early this morning, this largely volunteer staff was hard at work filling boxes with food for people to pick up. Most people ordered a meal in advance, but this staff didn't turn away the few who walked it without an order.

Many of the items that went out to people today, like the wide variety of pies and cookies, were all donated by the community. And everyone we saw coming in for a pickup was not only thankful but truly grateful.

Folks like Cindy and Bob Hawkins from South Fayette. They say they have been coming here for the last four years, and this year, they are taking one of these free meals to Cindy's mother, who is currently in a nursing home.

"We can no longer have the traditional Thanksgiving meals with the family," said Cindy. "She also has dementia. So this is just a way for us to take a meal into her and make it feel more like Thanksgiving."

Again, this is an annual event, so if you missed it this year, you could take advantage of it next year.

Ma and Pop's Country Kitchen is located at 2840 South Park Road, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102, and can be reached by calling 412-595-8451.