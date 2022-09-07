M.J. Devonshire named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- M.J. Devonshire's big play during the Backyard Brawl last week has helped earn him ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors.

On Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium, Devonshire scored the winning touchdown for Pitt when he intercepted a pass from WVU quarterback J.T. Daniels, and took it 56 yards to the endzone for a touchdown, sending the record crowd into bedlam.

Pitt would hold on with a defensive stop in their own red zone, sealing victory against their rivals in the 105th version of the Backyard Brawl.

The Aliquippa native also chipped in with three defended passes and three tackles.

Pitt will get back underway this weekend when they host Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.