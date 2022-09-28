1 shot in Upper Hill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Upper Hill Wednesday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets around 1:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.
First responders found a person with gunshot wounds to his upper back. Police said he was conscious and alert when speaking with medics and officers and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Photos from the scene show yellow crime scene tape blocking off an intersection.
Investigators said there are no suspect descriptions.
Police are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.