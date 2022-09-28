1 shot in Upper Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Upper Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets around 1:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

First responders found a person with gunshot wounds to his upper back. Police said he was conscious and alert when speaking with medics and officers and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A man was hospitalized after a shooting at the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill on Sept. 28, 2022. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

Photos from the scene show yellow crime scene tape blocking off an intersection.

Investigators said there are no suspect descriptions.

Police are investigating.