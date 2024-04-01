13-year-old in Pennsylvania accused of stabbing mother to death after argument

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 13-year-old girl in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania is accused of stabbing her mother to death after an argument.

In a post on Facebook, the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said the teenager was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges in connection with the stabbing.

In the post, police said officers were called on March 29 to a home on South Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre for an unresponsive woman. At the home, police found a 44-year-old woman with stab wounds to the torso and head area. She was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was also found and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said on Facebook. WBRE/WYOU reported that the second victim was an 11-year-old boy with apparent stab wounds to the back.

The suspect, the 13-year-old girl, was detained and taken to police headquarters, where she was later placed under arrest. WBRE/WYOU reported that the teenager, Lataya Powell, was charged as an adult.

The TV station reported that the victim was identified as Tameeka Tucker.

WBRE/WYOU went on to report that the teen told police while in custody that she stabbed her mom during an argument. She also reportedly told officers that she threw the weapon on the neighbor's doorstep.

"I killed my mom and she'll never forgive me if she is alive," Powell said, according to the criminal complaint, which was obtained by the TV station.

"I don't have my phone because my mom took it before our fight," the teenager told police while in custody.