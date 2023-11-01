Lung cancer screening guidelines updated by American Cancer Society to include more people

Millions of eligible patients skipping life-saving lung cancer screening Millions of eligible patients skipping life-saving lung cancer screening 02:01

In an effort to reduce lung cancer deaths across the country, the American Cancer Society has updated its lung cancer screening guidelines.

The update comes Wednesday, Nov. 1, the start of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and recommends yearly lung cancer screenings for people aged 50 to 80 years old who smoke or formerly smoked and have a 20-year or greater pack-year history. (Pack-years is the number of packs of cigarettes smoked per day multiplied by the number of years smoked, the organization explains.)

This differs from previous recommendations, which covered people in the 55 to 74 year age range who currently smoked or had quit within the past 15 years and had a 30-year or greater pack-year history.

Expanding the group included in the guidelines should mean about 5 million more Americans are eligible for screening, the American Cancer Society estimated.

"This updated guideline continues a trend of expanding eligibility for lung cancer screening in a way that will result in many more deaths prevented by expanding the eligibility criteria for screening to detect lung cancer early," Dr. Robert Smith, senior vice president of early cancer detection science at the American Cancer Society and lead author of the lung cancer screening guideline report, said in a news release. "Recent studies have shown extending the screening age for persons who smoke and formerly smoked, eliminating the 'years since quitting' requirement and lowering the pack per year recommendation could make a real difference in saving lives."

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, according to the ACS.

What is a lung cancer screening?

"The only recommended screening test for lung cancer is low-dose computed tomography (also called a low-dose CT scan or LDCT)," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains. "During an LDCT scan, you lie on a table and an X-ray machine uses a low dose (amount) of radiation to make detailed images of your lungs."

The scan only takes a few minutes and is not painful, the CDC adds.

Screening means getting the test to check for a disease when there are no symptoms or history. The goal is to help spot potential signs of cancer early, when there's a greater chance of better treatment outcomes.

The ACS's new screening recommendations now more closely align with those of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of national medical experts whose recommendations help guide doctors' decisions and influence insurance coverage — though they differ on the recommendation for past smokers.

"The USPSTF recommends annual screening for lung cancer with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) in adults aged 50 to 80 years who have a 20 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years," the USPSTF's website states.