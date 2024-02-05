Luke Getsy to take offensive coordinator job with Las Vegas Raiders

Luke Getsy to take offensive coordinator job with Las Vegas Raiders

Luke Getsy to take offensive coordinator job with Las Vegas Raiders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been signed by the Las Vegas Raiders to take on that same role.

The former WPIAL standout turned NFL coach is a run-heavy coordinator as his Bears led the NFL in rushing offense in 2022, ranking 2nd this past season.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 26: Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on August 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. / Getty Images

Getsy has worked his way up the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.

After graduating from Steel Valley High School, Getsy attended the University of Pittsburgh and ultimately transferred to Akron.

He began his coaching career there at Akron as a graduate assistant, moving onto West Virginia Wesleyan College, where he would gain his first experience as an offensive coordinator.

Getsy spent the next several years in different college football roles at Pitt, IUP, and Western Michigan.

In 2014, Getsy would make his jump to the NFL, joining Mike McCarthy's staff in Green Bay as an offensive quality control coach before being promoted to wide receivers coach.

He would go back to the college game, taking the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach jobs at Mississippi State before coming back to the Packers as quarterbacks coach under new head coach Matt LaFleur in 2019.

In 2022, Getsy became the Bears' offensive coordinator before being fired earlier this year.