Luke Combs announces 2024 stadium tour including stop at Penn State University

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Luke Combs announces 'Growin Up and Gettin' Old Tour'
Luke Combs announces 'Growin Up and Gettin' Old Tour' 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Luke Combs has announced a stadium tour for next year and that tour will include a stop at Penn State!

The country music sensation will play at Beaver Stadium during his 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour' on April 27.

Earlier this year, he played a sold-out show at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Tickets go on sale next Friday, August 25.  

First published on August 16, 2023 / 1:34 AM

