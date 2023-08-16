Luke Combs announces 2024 stadium tour including stop at Penn State University
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Luke Combs has announced a stadium tour for next year and that tour will include a stop at Penn State!
The country music sensation will play at Beaver Stadium during his 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour' on April 27.
Earlier this year, he played a sold-out show at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, August 25.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.