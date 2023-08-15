Luke Bryan cancels several shows after dealing with health issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you have tickets to Saturday's Luke Bryan concert at Star Lake, be sure to pay attention to his social media pages, as he has recently canceled several shows due to health issues.

A head cold forced Bryan to cancel several shows last week, including his most recent scheduled concert in Brandon, Mississippi.

Dear Brandon, MS I am regretfully going to have to cancel my show there tonight. Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle. Every show I sing I’m setting my voice back. I will continue to… — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) August 13, 2023

On Twitter, he wrote that with every show he sings, he's setting his voice back.

KDKA has reached out to Live Nation for any updates on his scheduled show for Saturday here in Pittsburgh.