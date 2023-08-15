Watch CBS News
Luke Bryan cancels several shows after dealing with health issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you have tickets to Saturday's Luke Bryan concert at Star Lake, be sure to pay attention to his social media pages, as he has recently canceled several shows due to health issues.

A head cold forced Bryan to cancel several shows last week, including his most recent scheduled concert in Brandon, Mississippi. 

On Twitter, he wrote that with every show he sings, he's setting his voice back.

KDKA has reached out to Live Nation for any updates on his scheduled show for Saturday here in Pittsburgh. 

First published on August 15, 2023 / 1:35 AM

