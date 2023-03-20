Remains of World War II pilot from Ford City returned home after being identified

FORD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - In June of 1944, the Montgomery family in Ford City got the worst news they could get: one of their sons was killed and missing in action. However, thanks to the U.S. Army, Lt. William Montgomery's remains have been recovered.

Lt. William B. Montgomery was all of 24 years old when his B-24 bomber went down in the English countryside. His last act saved his crew's lives but cost him his own. Seventy-nine years later, Bill Montgomery is home at last.

Lt. William B. Montgomery died in June 1944 when the plane he was piloting crashed into a farm in West Sussex, England, after being struck by anti-aircraft during World War II. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

High about the European battlefield in World War II, young William Montgomery was the pilot in command of a massive B-24 Liberator Bomber named Wolfpack.

"He was a leader. He was charismatic and a very unselfish man," said Braden Montgomery, William Montgomery's nephew.

There's no greater example than what happened when Montgomery's heavy bomber was hit in a raid over France and in trouble.

"It was a brutal return flight," Braden said.

Trying to keep the plane in the air, he ordered his crew to the back of the aircraft to keep the nose up. Not long after, Montgomery gave another order.

"He told them to bail out," said Bill Montgomery, who is named after his fallen uncle.

Moments later, Montgomery, his co-pilot and navigator were lost as the plane hit the ground, making a 20-foot hole in a British farm field. A few years after the war, the family was told their son was never coming home.

"The amazing thing is 79 years later, they found him after declaring him unrecoverable," Bill said.

Thanks to aircraft archeologists and Army forensic teams, Montgomery's remains were found along with his W&J College ring.

"It's a testament to the U.S. Army. God bless 'em that they did that and stuck with it," Bill said.

Today, nephews Bill Montgomery -- named after his fallen uncle -- and Braden Montgomery are relieved that Uncle Bill who was lost in the war will finally rest in peace among other heroes.

"He's home and will be given a hero's funeral at Arlington," Bill said.

No date for the funeral has been set. There are 81,000 Americans from all the nation's wars listed as still missing in action.