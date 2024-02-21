Lower Kiski Ambulance involved in violent crash along Freeport Road

Lower Kiski Ambulance involved in crash on Freeport Road

Lower Kiski Ambulance involved in crash on Freeport Road

Lower Kiski Ambulance involved in crash on Freeport Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An ambulance from Armstrong County was involved in a violent crash near the Waterworks Mall in Pittsburgh early this morning.

The crash happened along Freeport Road around 4 a.m.

A Lower Kiski Ambulance was involved in a violent crash in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood on Feb. 21st, 2024. KDKA Photojournalist Dan

Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least two people are being taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries are unknown and it's unclear if the people who were injured are paramedics or a patient who may have been onboard at the time of the crash.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Pittsburgh Police are at the scene of the crash investigating.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more on this developing story.