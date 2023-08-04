'Lower Costs, Better Care' bus tour stops in Uniontown Friday

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — An effort to get better, more affordable health care for people in all corners of the country is hitting the road.

The "Lower Costs, Better Care" bus tour stopped in Uniontown, Fayette County on Friday. County and state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, spoke in support of lower costs and better health care.

"Lack of access to health care is a major problem in this part of the state," Davis said.

The bus tour is making its way through 16 different states to tout the efforts made by Democrats to drive down the cost of health care.

Last year, the U.S. House and Senate passed President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act along party lines, with Republicans arguing it would raise taxes and have little impact on inflation.

Meanwhile, lawmakers say they are working at the state level.

"Governor (Josh) Shapiro and I will never leave any community behind," Davis said.

The Pennsylvania House recently approved, on a bipartisan basis, the Medical Debt Relief Act, designed to help those who are in medical debt and prevent future medical debt.

Right now, 15 percent of people in Fayette County are struggling with medical debt. They are among the more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who cannot afford their medical bills.

"It's time for our members of congress here in Pa. to take off their red jerseys and their blue jerseys and to put on the Pennsylvania jersey," Davis said.

