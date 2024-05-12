"Love Your Wild Neighbor" mural debuted on the South Side

Humane Action Pittsburgh dedicates new mural on the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new mural has been unveiled on the South Side with the goal of pushing protections for wildlife in Western Pennsylvania.

The new mural is called "Love Your Wild Neighbor" and it was commissioned by Humane Action Pittsburgh.

It shares the same name with a Humane Action Pittsburgh campaign that aims to educate community members on ways to coexist with the animals that also call our region home.

Local artist Jeremy Raymer was called to paint the mural.

It can be seen in the parking lot of the corner of East Carson and South 28th Streets.

The mural comes out at a time when bear and other animal sightings have been on the rise as the weather gets nicer.

Recently, KDKA's John Shumway spoke with a former Game Commission officer about those furry friends.

"Stay in the house, pull out your phone, and start taking a video [and] take some pictures. Consider yourself lucky that you actually saw a black bear," he said.

