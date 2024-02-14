Love and loneliness: Finding joy on Valentine's Day even if you don't have that special someone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With smiles and cards, flowers and kisses, Valentine's Day is here!

However, as joyous as a celebration of love can be for most, for many others, it's a day they are just trying to get through.

The first thing to know is the experts say you are rarely truly alone, the theme is to embrace what you have.

There's no question it can be a lonely day when the world is celebrating all around you.

"They're comparing themselves to everybody else who's all hugged up and it reminds you that you don't have that," said Dr. Ruben Brock, a clinical psychologist at CalU.

"It can leave many individuals feeling left out or lonely," added Dr. Susan Albers-Bowling, a psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers-Bowling and Dr. Brock said don't get mired in your solitude, just take a look around.

"You want to take stock of the loved ones that are around the close connection that you do have, and particularly on a day like Valentine's Day, want to indulge in those connections," said Dr. Brock.

"Gather your single friends, and spend time together, this is going to help to reduce your sense of loneliness," Dr. Albers-Bowling added. "Plan a game night, watch a movie, go out to dinner."

"Being connected to the things in the people that are around you and that you care about that's what's going to get you through it," Dr. Brock said.

You also don't need anyone else for this idea, Dr. Albers-Bowling said doing something kind or thoughtful for someone else is one of the ways to reduce your feelings of loneliness and boost your happiness.

There's also the option to be active, with Dr. Brock saying go get a laugh, maybe exercise, things that release endorphins and make you feel good.

"Those are all very very high on the list," he said.

Sometimes, though, the loneliness can be from something more life-changing, the loss of a long-term relationship, a divorce, the death of a partner, or someone else in your life.

For those, focus on the memories if they're good or distract yourself, bake cookies, or call an old friend.