Lou Pappan, founder of Pappan's Family Restaurant chain, dies at age of 92

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lou Pappan, the founder of the Pappan's Family Restaurant chain has died.

According to the Beaver County Times, Pappan passed away at his Patterson Heights home, surrounded by his family.

Pappan was a fixture for decades around Western Pennsylvania, appearing in his own commercials for the restaurant chain.

Lou Pappan was 92 years old. 

First published on April 12, 2023 / 3:50 AM

