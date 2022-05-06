Watch CBS News
Lottery ticket worth nearly $1 million sold in Indiana County

By Pat Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - One lucky lottery player is nearly one million dollars richer today.

A jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket was sold at the Valeski's 4th Street Bilo in Indiana, worth $950,000.

The ticket correctly matched all six numbers - 11-14-27-29-44-46, winning the jackpot.

As a prize for selling a winning ticket, the store will also get a $5,000 bonus.

First published on May 6, 2022 / 10:28 AM

