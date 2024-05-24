Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

GLENSHAW, Pa. (KDKA) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Allegheny County is a lot richer.

A lottery ticket worth more than $1 million was sold Friday at the Sheetz on William Flynn Highway in Glenshaw. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket -- worth $1,005,510, to be precise -- was for the Diamonds and Gold game. It's a $30 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes. Fast Play games are similar to scratch-offs, but you don't need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing, the lottery explains.

If you're the winner, the lottery says you should sign the back of the ticket and call 1-800-692-7481. Fast Play winners have to claim their prizes within a year of buying their tickets.

Prizes have to be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state to direct all its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales started in 1972, the lottery says it has funded more than $35 billion worth of property tax and rent rebates, transportation and other services for seniors.