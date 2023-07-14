Watch CBS News
Local News

Lottery ticket sold in Westmoreland County nets $1.06 million prize

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) - One lottery player in Westmoreland County is now a million dollars richer. 

A winning Match 6 ticket was sold on Thursday at the S&S Corner Market on Apollo Road matched the six numbers - 4-10-11-19-20-45 - netting the customer a $1,060,000 jackpot. 

The store also gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Winners of this game get one year to claim their prize. 

More than 46,000 won different prizes in the drawing. 

First published on July 14, 2023 / 10:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.