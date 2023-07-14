Lottery ticket sold in Westmoreland County nets $1.06 million prize

MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) - One lottery player in Westmoreland County is now a million dollars richer.

A winning Match 6 ticket was sold on Thursday at the S&S Corner Market on Apollo Road matched the six numbers - 4-10-11-19-20-45 - netting the customer a $1,060,000 jackpot.

The store also gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners of this game get one year to claim their prize.

More than 46,000 won different prizes in the drawing.