Longtime Kennywood HR Director Joe Barron retires after 51 years at the park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After decades on the job, Kennywood's longtime HR director Joe Barron is calling it a career.

For the past 35 years, Barron has worked in that role in the park's personnel office.

The one, the only, THE Joe Barron retires today after 51 amazing years with Kennywood! We sat down with our HR legend to talk about all the good times: https://t.co/7oy1WBjjmL



Thank you for everything, Joe! — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) June 4, 2023

Overall, he's worked at the park since 1951 when he started working in the Penny Arcade while he was attending Pitt.

Barron moved into management and began working in HR in 1988.

He says it's the people that have kept him there so long.

When asked about some of his career highlights, he mentioned meeting his wife at the park and helping put on the famous fire at the Ghost Ship in 1975.

Barron says that he hopes his legacy and how people remember him from Kennywood is the Golden Rule and helping give people their first jobs.

Congratulations on retirement, Joe!