Longtime Allegheny Co. Labor Council President Jack Shea dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jack Shea, the longtime Allegheny County Labor Council President, has died.

Shea began his union career in 1967.

In 1998, he became the Labor Council President, retiring in 2017.

Current Labor Council leader Darrin Kelly says the labor movement in Western Pa. is as strong as it because of Shea.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says Shea believed in giving back.