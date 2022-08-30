Watch CBS News
Local News

Longtime Allegheny Co. Labor Council President Jack Shea dies

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Jack Shea, longtime Allegheny Co. Labor Council President dies
Jack Shea, longtime Allegheny Co. Labor Council President dies 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jack Shea, the longtime Allegheny County Labor Council President, has died.

Shea began his union career in 1967.

In 1998, he became the Labor Council President, retiring in 2017.

Current Labor Council leader Darrin Kelly says the labor movement in Western Pa. is as strong as it because of Shea.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says Shea believed in giving back. 

First published on August 30, 2022 / 1:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.