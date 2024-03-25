Long-term roadwork project set to begin on Rt. 910

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A major roadwork project just off of Interstate 79 in the North Hills is set to get underway this morning.

We're talking about single lane restrictions coming to Route 910 starting today and it's all part of a project to improve and upgrade the artery through the area.

PennDOT says that the restrictions will happen between Hardt Road in Richland Township and Mingo Road in Marshall Township.

Restrictions will be in place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

There will also be restrictions during paving operations later on in the project that will including milling and paving, drainage updates, and updated guide rails.

With the announcement of the restrictions, the Northern Regional Police Department had some fun with their notice to drivers and are asking everyone to leave early because being "fashionably late" is out of style.

🚧👷‍♂️🚜 BREAKING NEW GROUND (LITERALLY) ON ROUTE 910! 👷‍♀️🚧🛑 Starting TOMORROW, March 25th, Route 910 is getting a major... Posted by Northern Regional Police Department on Sunday, March 24, 2024

They also told everyone that their GPS units might get a workout doing all of the rerouting and are telling people to keep their eyes peeled for the traffic signs.

In the end, the best thing you can do is be patient while the project is going on and either find a new route or give yourself some extra time.

The work is expected to be completed by late fall if everything stays on schedule.