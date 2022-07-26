Long-term lane closure to begin in O'Hara Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting tomorrow, a long-term lane closure begins along Route 28 in O'Hara Township.
PennDOT said the southbound ramp to Fox Chapel Road will close to traffic around the clock through mid-August. Crews will be conducting roadway reconstructions and paving operations.
The detour from PennDOT is below.
- From southbound Route 28, continue past the closed ramp
- Take the Aspinwall/Highland Park Bridge off-ramp (Exit 6)
- Bear right towards Sharpsburg/Aspinwall
- Turn left onto Freeport Road
- Follow Freeport Road back to Fox Chapel Road
- End of detour
The closure will go into effect at 9 AM tomorrow morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.