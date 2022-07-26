Long-term lane closure to begin in O'Hara Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting tomorrow, a long-term lane closure begins along Route 28 in O'Hara Township.

PennDOT said the southbound ramp to Fox Chapel Road will close to traffic around the clock through mid-August. Crews will be conducting roadway reconstructions and paving operations.

The detour from PennDOT is below.

From southbound Route 28, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Aspinwall/Highland Park Bridge off-ramp (Exit 6)

Bear right towards Sharpsburg/Aspinwall

Turn left onto Freeport Road

Follow Freeport Road back to Fox Chapel Road

End of detour

The closure will go into effect at 9 AM tomorrow morning.