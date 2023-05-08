Scott Township Long John Silvers ordered to close over sewage system failure

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department shut down the Long John Silvers in Scott Township because of a sewage system failure.

The Health Department said the sewage problem posed an "imminent health hazard" at the restaurant on Washington Avenue, which was inspected on Friday.

According to the report, an inspector said there was a "severe" sewage odor in the area. Raw sewage was coming out of the rear of the building and flowing into a stormwater drain, the inspection report said.

The inspector said it appears to be a "chronic issue" and noted that plumbers had been out at the restaurant earlier on Friday and suggested multiple collapses. The operator was waiting on a repair estimate, the report said.

The report also lists several other low and medium risk violations like raw frozen chicken stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer, uncovered coleslaw in the walk-in cooler and old grease on parts of the kitchen's wall and ceiling.

Whenever the closure order is removed, the Health Department's website will be updated.