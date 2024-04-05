"Long Island Medium" Theresa Caputo bringing live show to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The "Long Island Medium" Theresa Caputo is coming back to Pittsburgh after two sold-out live shows last year.

"Theresa Caputo Live!: The Experience" will come to the Rivers Casino Event Center on Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

Caputo was on TV as the "Long Island Medium" for several years and now appears on the Lifetime series "Raising Spirits." As a medium, Caputo says she can "communicate with souls in Heaven."

"Theresa Caputo is back by popular demand — literally and spiritually," Shannon Redmond, the vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, said in a news release. "When she last visited Pittsburgh in early 2023, her live show sold out so quickly that we requested an additional performance — which also sold out."

The Rivers Casino says Caputo will use personal stories, candid humor and intimate details about "her gift" to deliver "healing messages" to the audience, "reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them — just in a different way."

Tickets for the event are on sale now, but the casino wants people to know that buying a ticket doesn't guarantee a reading.