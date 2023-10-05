Pittsburgh-area haunted attraction has frights and delights for everyone

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Since the late 1980s, Jeff Johns and his family have been scaring and delighting people of all ages at Lonesome Valley Farms.

Johns says the idea for the attraction was born out of necessity.

"This all got started back in 1988, the year of the big drought in this area," said Johns. "And we decided we were going to do a haunted hayride, trying to make up for what we were losing on the farm, on the crops and in fields that year."

Since its humble haunted beginnings, this frightening farm has grown into several attractions: a haunted hayride and a scary farmhouse, slaughterhouse, and barn of horror.

Johns says people seem to like the scares because they keep coming back. But if the delight of fright is not really what you and your family are after, Johns says Lonesome Valley Farms has something the whole family can enjoy, namely the giant corn maze.

Every year, the five-plus acre Get Lost Corn Maze has a different design to keep people guessing. This year it is designed to look like a ghost, and most people can get through it in about 45 minutes. And if you think getting through the maze is tough, try designing it.

"My boy, Jeff Jr., he's the one that pretty much designs that maze," Johns said. "He has a head for these designs and a lot of the things we do here. And pretty much what I do, I've got a John Deere 855, with a 5-foot tiller and I say, I am putting that right on your butt. So wherever you move, that's where that tractors going to cut these paths."

So whether you are seeking scares or just hoping for some fall fun this year, Lonesome Valley Farms may have what you are looking for. It is open most weekends just down the road from the Westmorland County Fairgrounds.

Oh, and one word of caution. Give yourself time to get through the corn maze or people are going to have to come looking for you.

