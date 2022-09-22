Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale after nearly 50 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.

Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not.

The Lombardozzi family ended years in limbo for its 49-year-old restaurant that has been closed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and put the Liberty Avenue business and property in Bloomfield on the market for sale. https://t.co/t5jLJtk2mz — Pittsburgh Business Times (@PghBizTimes) September 21, 2022

The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.

Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.

Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.