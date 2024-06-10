Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 43 horses killed, 1 man burned in Ohio barn fire

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-area dairy fire rebuilds after massive fire
Pittsburgh-area dairy fire rebuilds after massive fire 02:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least 43 horses were killed and one man suffered serious burns after a fire at a barn in Logan County, Ohio, over the weekend. 

The fire on Saturday destroyed Brant Performance Horses' barn near Belle Center, Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Firefighters from three counties reportedly responded to fight the fire, which was reported to officials at around noon on Saturday. Firefighters were at the scene until about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

The 60,000-square-foot barn featured stalls, a performing area and living quarters for employees, the newspaper reported. 

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Eric Priest, an employee, was injured in the fire. He was trying to save his clients' horses inside the burning barn. 

"On behalf of both the Brant and Priest Families we are happy to report Eric is doing well," Brant Performance Horses posted to Facebook on Monday. "He is still smiling and telling his same corny jokes. We love this man like family."

Officials told The Columbus Dispatch that the cause of the fire is not known at this time and the state fire marshal is investigating. 

Belle Center is approximately 68 miles from Columbus. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA since 2019.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 9:56 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.