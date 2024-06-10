At least 43 horses killed, 1 man burned in Ohio barn fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least 43 horses were killed and one man suffered serious burns after a fire at a barn in Logan County, Ohio, over the weekend.

The fire on Saturday destroyed Brant Performance Horses' barn near Belle Center, Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Firefighters from three counties reportedly responded to fight the fire, which was reported to officials at around noon on Saturday. Firefighters were at the scene until about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The 60,000-square-foot barn featured stalls, a performing area and living quarters for employees, the newspaper reported.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Eric Priest, an employee, was injured in the fire. He was trying to save his clients' horses inside the burning barn.

"On behalf of both the Brant and Priest Families we are happy to report Eric is doing well," Brant Performance Horses posted to Facebook on Monday. "He is still smiling and telling his same corny jokes. We love this man like family."

Officials told The Columbus Dispatch that the cause of the fire is not known at this time and the state fire marshal is investigating.

Belle Center is approximately 68 miles from Columbus.