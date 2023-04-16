Watch CBS News
Local youth organization working to combat gun violence plan to open Penn Hills community center

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Some college students are working to combat the rise in gun violence by opening a community center. 

On Saturday, Young Black Motivated Kings & Queens, often referred to as YBMKQ - a local organization for children, youth, and family, revealed their plans to open a community center later this year in Penn Hills. 

The center will play a role as a safe space for youth to join extracurricular activities and explore different career paths. 

"This summer we're going to be doing summer programming at Penn Hills High School, so we'll be engaging families and young people this summer to see what they want to see," the organization said. 

They hope to have it open later this summer but still have to raise about $2 million for it.

