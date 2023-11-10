Watch CBS News
Local World War II veteran receives free tree trimming service

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh-area tree service company is giving back in honor of Veterans Day.

Greater Pitt Tree Service provided a free tree trimming for a local World War II veteran Friday morning.

Warren Goss lives in Sewickley. KDKA-TV was there as crews started working in his yard.

Goss told KDKA-TV he fought on D-Day and stormed the beaches of Normandy. Friends and family describe him as a hero, but Goss is humble about his service.

"What they're doing for me is a blessing. They're trimming these trees, and they offered to do that. And I don't deserve it, but by golly, they're doing it," Goss said.

His daughter says she reached out to have the service done earlier this fall and later received an invoice for $0.

