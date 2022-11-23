Local woman meets stem cell transplant donor who saved her life

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This Thanksgiving, a local mom is getting the chance to meet the person who saved her life.

After being diagnosed with two aggressive forms of leukemia in 2019, Diane Fargo was told she'd need a life-saving stem cell transplant.

Doctors searched far and wide for a donor. The search led them all the way overseas to the U.K. where they found her match, Callum Kennedy-Nann.

It was two years before they could even try to meet each other due to transplant confidentiality protocols. But they finally found each other earlier this year and have since spent that time building a personal friendship over the phone and video calls.

On Wednesday, the pair got to meet each other in person for the very first time.

"I couldn't think of a better time to be here, really," Callum said. "It's just lovely to meet everyone, to meet the whole family and they've been so welcoming and so lovely."

Callum and his girlfriend will be celebrating life this Thanksgiving with the Fargos.

"We've only had a short time, he just arrived this morning on the red-eye, but the little bit of time we've had has been so natural," Diane said. "I feel like we've known you for a long time. It's hard to put into words how we feel."

Diane says after going through treatment, she feels like she's undergone a rebirth, something she and her family are all celebrating this holiday with Callum.