Local woman buying Christmas toys for giveaway in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A local woman is doing her part to make sure kids in our area have a gift under the tree.

Terry Webb is buying and providing toys for the Christmas toy giveaway in Homewood. This is the second time Webb has purchased all of the toys out of her own pocket to give away.

There will also be raffles and other giveaways for children. Of course, Santa will be there, too.

The event is open to all children six months to 11 years old.

This is happening at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA starting at noon.